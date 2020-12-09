Virtual Arts Pass Event Winter Wonderland with Tonya Wise

Join VAP subscribers and members and local artist, Tonya Wise, as she takes you through an art project highlighting the joys of winter. Don’t forget, ArtPlay will provide you with supplies in your monthly VAP bag/box on Dec. 3 and 4!

Let it snow and celebrate with us as we create an amazing piece of art on Wednesday, December 9 at 6pm CT / 7pm ET!

ABOUT THE ARTIST // Tonya Wise is a painter and photographer who has recently returned to Birmingham, AL after a fourteen year stint in Los Angeles. While living in LA, Tonya worked as a celebrity photographer where she photographed many red carpet events including backstage at the Emmys for 4 years in a row. Although Tonya enjoyed the excitement of Los Angeles, she eventually became homesick for the charms of the South. She yearned to pursue art and photography in a more creative manner than what event photography could offer. As a UAB graduate, Tonya is excited to be teaching art classes associated with her alma mater via ArtPlay.

Become a Virtual Arts Pass subscriber to attend this event and more this month!