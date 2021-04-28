Virtual Arts Pass Workshop Earth Without Art is Just "Eh" Earth Day Art
to
Virtual Mountain Brook, Alabama
Arts members and subscribers will join ArtPlay’s teaching artist, Tonya Wise, for a project created from recycled and natural objects. This Virtual Arts Pass exclusive will be something special to celebrate Earth Day 2021!
Become a Virtual Arts Pass subscriber to attend this event and more this month!
TICKET INFORMATION
Free/Available to Arts Circle members and Virtual Arts Pass subscribers.