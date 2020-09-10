VIRTUAL ZooRendezvous Presented By IBERIABANK

QUICK FACTS

FOOD Order fab dinner for two, charcuterie for four and/or wine packages (with fun swag!) to be delivered right to you on Sept. 10! ORDER HERE

AUCTION Bid on terrific auction items online from Sept. 3 – Sept. 12! Text “Luau” to 76278 or BID HERE

DONATE All proceeds benefit your Zoo’s Emergency Animal Fund! DONATE HERE or Text “Zoo” to (202) 858-1233

WATCH This wildly virtual event is open to everyone: On Thursday, September 10 at 6:45pm, tune in to youtube.com/c/bhamzoo

The Birmingham Zoo cordially invites you to join us for our first-ever virtual luau with ZooRendezvous on Thursday, September 10 at 7pm until 8pm; fun pre-show begins at 6:45pm! Dine, dance and toast from the comfort of your home as we celebrate our 65th zooversary with Presenting Sponsor IBERIABANK. Party virtually Hawaiian-style with music by Electric Avenue and thrill to Hula Dancers.

ZooRendezvous will be broadcast via the Zoo’s Youtube on September 10 at www.youtube.com/c/bhamzoo. Virtual pre-show starts at 6:45pm and our main event luau begins at 7pm.

WHEN: Thursday, September 10

TIME: Pre-show 6:45pm, Main Event 7pm

WHERE: Virtually on the Zoo’s YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/bhamzoo