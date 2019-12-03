Whiskeys of the World (Members-only)

Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Director of Education and Visitor Experience, Brooke McMinn, and all-around whiskey enthusiast, Nathan McMinn, for a trip around the world of whiskey.

The class will begin with a discussion about the botanical aspects all whiskeys share, from the grain to the oak. Then, starting in Scotland and making your way through Ireland, Canada, America, Japan and back to Scotland, participants will discuss what makes each style distinct. A tasting of a selection of each style is included in the program.

Cost is $45 for members of the Friends. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/whiskeys-world.php To join or renew your membership, visit https://bbgardens.org/levels.php