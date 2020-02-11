Wine & Dine, Valentine! A Delicious Meal for a Worthy Cause

Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board for an early Valentine dinner at EastWest Kitchen & Bar! You’ll enjoy three expertly prepared courses from the chefs at EastWest with complementary wine pairings courtesy of Vineyard Brands.

Proceeds benefit the Friends’ Kaul Wildflower Garden Internship Program. Beat the Valentine’s Day crowds while showing your support for the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Seating is limited, so reserve your—and your valentine’s—seat today!

Tickets: $100 | Save 25% when you purchase two or more! (Discount will appear in your cart.) Register at https://bbgardens.org/wine-and-dine.php