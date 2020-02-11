Wine & Dine, Valentine! A Delicious Meal for a Worthy Cause

to Google Calendar - Wine & Dine, Valentine! A Delicious Meal for a Worthy Cause - 2020-02-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine & Dine, Valentine! A Delicious Meal for a Worthy Cause - 2020-02-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine & Dine, Valentine! A Delicious Meal for a Worthy Cause - 2020-02-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Wine & Dine, Valentine! A Delicious Meal for a Worthy Cause - 2020-02-11 19:00:00

EastWest Kitchen & Bar 2306 2nd Avenue North, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35203

Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board for an early Valentine dinner at EastWest Kitchen & Bar! You’ll enjoy three expertly prepared courses from the chefs at EastWest with complementary wine pairings courtesy of Vineyard Brands.

Proceeds benefit the Friends’ Kaul Wildflower Garden Internship Program. Beat the Valentine’s Day crowds while showing your support for the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Seating is limited, so reserve your—and your valentine’s—seat today!

Tickets: $100 | Save 25% when you purchase two or more! (Discount will appear in your cart.) Register at https://bbgardens.org/wine-and-dine.php

Info

EastWest Kitchen & Bar 2306 2nd Avenue North, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35203 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Wine & Dine, Valentine! A Delicious Meal for a Worthy Cause - 2020-02-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine & Dine, Valentine! A Delicious Meal for a Worthy Cause - 2020-02-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine & Dine, Valentine! A Delicious Meal for a Worthy Cause - 2020-02-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Wine & Dine, Valentine! A Delicious Meal for a Worthy Cause - 2020-02-11 19:00:00