Winecraft: Midcentury Christmas Houses

Christmas is a time of joy, love, and togetherness. One of the best ways to celebrate this holiday is by spending time with your library family and creating something beautiful together! This year, our popular Christmas themed Winecraft is back by popular demand with Midcentury Christmas houses. These adorable tabletop decorations, reminiscent of vintage Putz houses, draw inspiration from midcentury architecture and will add a touch of nostalgia to your holiday decor. All supplies and light refreshments provided. Ages 21+ only. Registration required at oneallibrary.org. Happy crafting!