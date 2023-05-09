Attendees can expect amazing door prizes and auction items, sample a signature cocktail, listen to fresh tunes from our female DJ, and enjoy a gourmet lunch. We anticipate a crowd of over 100 people from the Birmingham business community.

Location: Redmont Distilling Co., 4550 5th Ave S Building N, Birmingham, AL 35222

Time: 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Cost: Tickets begin at $50

Program:

Women with Spirit(s): Birmingham Small Business Leaders go Behind the Scenes to Share What Keeps Them, and Their Businesses Going!

Eleanor Estes, CEO, Redmont Distilling Co. will moderate a panel featuring:

Christiana Roussel, Award Winning Food + Travel Writer

Dagney Johnson, Attorney, Dagney Johnson Law Group

Martha Underwood, Founder, Prismm Software

PLUS - included with ticket!

Live music curated by DJ Tacita

Gourmet lunch

Signature cocktail

Door prizes

AND - optional add-ons!

Silent auction

Entry into Tuscan Villa drawing with any donation of $100 or more