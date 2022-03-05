Women in the Visual Arts

In partnership with Melissa Yes, VINEGAR Projects

In celebration of Women’s History Month, we are having a Women in Visual Arts Family Day on Saturday, March 5 from 1-3 pm! Bring the entire family out to the beautiful Abroms-Engel Institute for Visual Arts (AEIVA) for lots of fun and lots of learning!

Your children will be able to learn from local female artists as well as immerse themselves in the history of legendary ladies like Frida Kahlo. And once you’re done creating you’ll have the opportunity to tour AEIVA’s incredible galleries, featuring nationally renowned female artists.