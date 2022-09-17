Wonder Women: STEM in Motion, a Career Exploration Day for Girls ages 13-18
to
Online Event Mountain Brook, Alabama
For Girls 13 through High School
FREE, but RSVP Required - Space is limited!
Hear from the women of MotionMobs what it's like to be a woman in a technology career and how they got there! They'll talk school, first jobs, and the daily reality of working for a software company.
Afterwards stick around and grab some brunch!
Info
