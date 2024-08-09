World Cross Stitch Day Open House

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

CELEBRATE WITH YOUR FELLOW STITCHERS FOR AN ALL-DAY STITCH!

Ongoing since 2014, World Cross Stitch Day is a great opportunity for enthusiastic cross stitchers to gather and share the love of the craft. Bring a project in progress or start something new! A very limited number of cross stitch supplies will be available so bringing your own project supplies with you is highly encouraged. Light refreshments will be available and there will be door prizes!

For more information, contact Holley at hwesley@oneallibrary.org or 205-445-1117. No formal instruction is included.

Info

Crafts, events, Leisure & Recreation, Library
205-445-1121
