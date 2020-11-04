Yoga at the Gardens: Vinyasa

Instructor: Lelia Neil

Wednesdays | 8:30-9:30 a.m.

*Dates and times subject to change*

Japanese Garden Pavilion

Friends: $8 | Non-members: $10

This one-hour vinyasa-style yoga class is based on the tradition of combining sequential movements with breath. It will include transitions from standing postures to the floor and rising to stand again. You will gain strength and flexibility through these gentle movements and discover how to release tension in the body and mind through this safe practice. All levels welcome!

A note from the Friends: Registrants are encouraged to practice social distancing (marked spaces will be provided) and are required to bring their own yoga mats and props. Please note that face masks are required when interacting with others outside of your family group in the Gardens, and for entering the Garden Center. Face masks are not required while taking part in outdoor yoga classes. For your own safety and the safety of others, we ask that you preregister online. Thank you!