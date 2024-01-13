Yoga Winter Workshop

Instead of making new year’s resolutions, begin 2025 with habit-changing practices to cultivate steadiness. Seek greater calm by riding the waves of sensation, thoughts, and feelings instead of battling them. Gentle yoga – mindful movement, meditation on the breath, and deep relaxation – can anchor us when the waves of life get choppy.

This workshop will explore the foundations of yoga – awareness, simple being, love, and living skillfully. Discussion and meditation practice will be followed by breath-centered, gentle yoga. Open to all. Props and chairs will be available. Please bring a mat. Register on the library's website, here: oneallibrary.org/event/9480607