Young Concert Artists Series: Daniel McGrew and Parker Ramsay

Daniel McGrew – Tenor

Daniel McGrew is an active performer of a broad range of repertoires spanning opera, musical theatre, early and new musics. Deeply committed to the art of song, he has appeared in concert with Brooklyn Art Song Society, Five Boroughs Music Festival, Mirror Visions Ensemble, New York Festival of Song, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society and the University Musical Society, where he joined Martin Katz and three other singers for two recitals comprising the complete Mörike Songs of Hugo Wolf. Other recital and chamber music appearances in 2022-23 include the Buffalo Chamber Music Society, Mary Baldwin University, Elm City Consort, and participation in the inaugural chamber music ensemble of YCA on Tour. Additionally, McGrew will sing the tenor solo in Handel’s Messiah in performances with the ProMusic Chamber Orchestra (Columbus, OH) and Music Worcester (Worcester, MA).

PARKER RAMSAY – Harpist

Harpist Parker Ramsay’s career defies easy categorization. Equally at home on modern and period harps, Ramsay is dedicated to invigorating the existing canon while delving into new and underperformed works. In 2020, the recording of his transcription of Bach’s Goldberg Variations for the King’s College, Cambridge label was praised as “remarkably special” (Gramophone), “nuanced and insightful” (BBC Music Magazine), and “marked by keen musical intelligence” (The Wall Street Journal).

He has collaborated with Marcos Balter, Nico Muhly and Josh Levine, with commissions and premieres at the Miller Theatre at Columbia University; the Phillips Collection; the Spoleto Festival USA; IRCAM; the Princeton Sound Kitchen; King’s College, Cambridge; and the Canada Council for the Arts.

Ramsay is co-director of A Golden Wire, a period instrument ensemble based in New York. He has presented talks, performances and lectures on period instruments at the Smithsonian Collection and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.