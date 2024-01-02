Fourth-generation business owner takes over as new chamber president

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Joseph Braswell was recently named the 2024 president of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Joseph Braswell, the incoming president for the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, may already be a familiar name.

Braswell is the owner of Guin Service in Birmingham and has been involved with the chamber for several years in varying positions, from business development to membership. He recently served on the board of directors as executive vice president, and with the new year he will take over from outgoing president Millie Rudder.

“I’m honored and humbled that they would have faith in me to lead the board in 2024,” Braswell said.

Guin Service is a fourth-generation HVAC and plumbing business founded in 1958, and the company recently celebrated its 65th anniversary. Braswell began working for his family’s company in 2011, and he said his time with Guin Service has prepared him for his new role of board president.

“As a small business owner, you must be nimble and be able to make decisions quickly and decisively,” he said.

A lifelong resident of Mountain Brook, Braswell wanted to get more involved with the community after joining the family business.

“The Mountain Brook Chamber seemed like the perfect fit; and it has been,” he said. “I love how our community appreciates doing business … and also everyone’s willingness to give back to the community in different ways.”

Braswell is looking forward to his upcoming responsibilities as board president, especially supporting the “incredible” staff at the chamber. He said having a staff that performs as well as this one makes the president’s job easy.

“The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce staff and board are truly some of the most humble and giving people you will ever come across,” he said. “There are no hidden agendas. These are people that really want what is best for our community and its businesses and are extremely generous with their time and resources.”

The board of directors will have a planning meeting in January to discuss preliminary plans for the rest of the year. Braswell is looking forward to what his time and efforts as president will yield for the Mountain Brook community and its businesses.

“My main objective will be to think of ways to help our merchants, restaurants and our other members be successful,” he said. “Even though the worst of the pandemic is behind us, there is still uncertainty in the marketplace. As a chamber, we should be a resource to our members to help them in any way they need.”

“I will encourage our staff and board to keep one question in mind: ‘Is what we are doing helping our members be more successful in their businesses?’” he added. “If so, great. If not, maybe we need to reassess what we are doing. You should never keep doing something just because that’s how it’s always been done and always be willing to make a change if it’s for the betterment of our member businesses and the community as a whole.”