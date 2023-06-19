14th annual Otey’s Fest Shindig returns in July

× Expand File photo. Will Stewart performs at the 13th annual Oteyís Fest, benefitting the Phoenix Club of Birmingham, at Otey's Tavern in Crestline Village on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The oldest tavern in Mountain Brook, is bringing back one of its signature events on Saturday, July 15.

The Otey's Fest Shindig, in its 14th year, will feature a night filled with music, entertainment and fun for attendees of all ages.

Headlining this year's festival is the Robert Randolph Band, known for their energetic performances and innovative fusion of rock, funk, blues and soul that they have played all around the world.

“We have had so much fun over the years with this event, and we wanted to see if there was a way we could elevate the energy level even more,” said Will Haver, owner of Otey’s Tavern and creator of Otey’s Fest. “When we had the opportunity to bring someone like Robert Randolph to Otey’s, we just had to jump at it.”

An array of other local supporting acts will also be playing at the event, including Will Stewart, T.U.B. and Gri Cashio, creating a diverse musical experience throughout the evening.

The event is moving just over 100 feet from its traditional Otey’s parking lot location to the grass lawn across the street from the O’Neal Library in Crestline Village, in order to accommodate a larger audience. Beverage and food tents will be on-site.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase with discounted prices available through June 30, and the festival is expected to sell out in advance.

Proceeds from Otey's Fest Shindig 2023 will benefit the Phoenix Club of Birmingham, an organization that provides developmental opportunities for young professional men to become social, business and philanthropic leaders in the community.

For advanced tickets and more information, visit oteysshindig.com.

Details:

WHEN: Saturday, July 15, rain or shine

WHERE: Green space between Otey’s Tavern parking lot and O’Neal Library

TIME: Gates open at 6 p.m.

WHO: Robert Randolph Band, Will Stewart, Gri Cashio, T.U.B.

TICKETS: $100 in advance, $125 day of event. Age 20 and under enter free.