2024 Women's Initiative Luncheon set for May 16 in Mountain Brook

× Expand Harry Long81 Shop

The University of Alabama Executive MBA, EMBA Alumni Network, and Manderson Graduate School of Business invite you to attend the 2024 Women's Initiative Luncheon on Thursday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Grand Bohemian Hotel Ballroom in Mountain Brook.

This year's Women's Initiative Luncheon celebrates and highlights Trailblazers, women who are transforming their businesses and industries.

Panelists:

Alicia Jenkins (UA EMBA 2025), Operations Director, Sequoyah Nuclear, Tennessee Valley Authority

Dr. LeNá Powe McDonald (UA BA, MA, PhD), Associate Commissioner for Academic Relations, Southeastern Conference

Tracy Comas(UA BA) Chief Operations Officer at TPM Research

Moderator:

Tracy Croom, (UA BS-Banking, Finance & Security Law), Director of Financial Management, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Please RSVP to save your seat, as seating is limited. Deadline to RSVP is May 3. For questions, contact Samantha Vasey, EMBA Career Consultant at svasey@ua.edu or 205.348.0954.