4th Annual Backyard Bash benefitting CARRYWELL set for April 12

In honor of National Infertility Awareness Week, CARRYWELL, a 501c(3) supporting couples struggling with infertility and child loss, will host its annual fundraiser while raising awareness of infertility and the barriers couples face to grow their families.

The Backyard Bash is a family-friendly event that will take place Friday, April 12, from 5-7 p.m. at LadyBird Taco in Mountain Brook.

Tickets to the Backyard Bash include dinner provided by LadyBird Taco, live music by Billy Gant, and kid-friendly activities such as face painting, balloon twisting, yard games, and more. Individual tickets are $15, and the Family Four (4) Pack is $40. Kids two (2) and under are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at carrywell.org.

All ticket sales and event sponsorship proceeds will help fund services such as grief therapy for families who have experienced late-term, infant, or child loss, grants for fertility treatments and embryo adoption, and community support groups.

"CARRYWELL serves hundreds of couples walking one of the most challenging journeys they will face, and we understand the heartache and the importance of emotional, spiritual, and financial support, said Mallory Wear, Executive Director, CARRYWELL. "Throughout the recent IVF hurdles faced by our growing community, we're challenged now more than ever to educate, advocate, and raise awareness surrounding IVF and infertility. Donations, sponsorships, and proceeds from ticket sales and the Orange Bow Campaign will allow us to offer necessary services to these families."

To participate in the Orange Bow Campaign, visit carrywell.org. Bows will be delivered andhung on your business door or mailbox (within Birmingham City Limits). Shipping isavailable for those outside Birmingham. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities,email Hallie Dawson at hallie@carrywell.org.

Visit www.carrywell.org to purchase tickets.

--Submitted by Angel Lewis