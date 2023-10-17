6th annual Pink Up the Pace 5K and Fun Run returns on Oct. 22

× Expand Photo courtesy of Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

The 6th annual Pink Up the Pace 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place on Oct. 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crestline Field, Crestline Elementary School.

This event, presented by Benton Nissan and ABC 33/40, is organized by the Junior Board of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. It aims to raise funds and awareness for local breast cancer research. Participants can join in the 5K race and the "Dolly Dash" 1-mile fun run, where kids have the option to run, walk, bike, or "scoot" to the finish line.

Check-in and on-site registration will open at 1 p.m., with the races beginning at 2 p.m. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to participate in both races, and 5K participants will receive timing bibs.

After the race, attendees can enjoy refreshments, including snacks, beer, and wine, as well as engaging in fun field activities, such as face painting, music, and inflatable entertainment.

The registration fee is $35 for adults (ages 13 and above) and $25 for children (ages 4-12). Children aged 3 and under can participate for free.

For more information, visit bcrfa.org/events/putp.