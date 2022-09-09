Birmingham Zoo hosts Wild at Heart Fundraiser

× Expand Photo by Sarah Gilliland Goedecke and Collat Families

“Wild at Heart: Rhino Crash,” the Birmingham Zoo’s largest fundraising event of the year, was held on Sept. 8. This fundraiser marks the return of the Zoo’s premiere event formerly known as “Zoo Gala.”

Nancy Goedecke, Honorary Chair of the event, spoke to Village Living about the importance of this event for the Zoo.

“My parents brought me here. I brought my kids here. Now, I’m bringing my grandkids here," Goedecke said. "I am just so proud of what the zoo has become. This is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Zoo, and we need the public support to continue the important work of animal care and conservation.”

Guests enjoyed heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, and music by Yacht Rock Schooner. In addition to the funds raised by ticket purchases, a silent auction was held during the party. Guests were able to bid on items such as fine art, jewelry, and tickets for special events.

Chris Pfefferkorn, President and CEO of the Birmingham Zoo, said he came up with the name for the event after the zoo acquired two new black rhinos.

"We thought it would be great to call it ‘Wild at Heart: Rhino Crash’ because a group of rhinos is called a ‘crash,’ Pfefferkorn said. "This event is our first chance to get everyone back together post-COVID, and the funds raised will go to the care, feeding, and enrichment of all the animals at our zoo. Our zoo is supported so well by the community and the greater Birmingham area, we like to think of ourselves as everyone’s Zoo.”

Upcoming events at the Birmingham Zoo include Oktobkerfest on Oct. 1, Hoots and Howls, which is replacing the “Boo at the Zoo” event, and Glow Wild, an animal lantern celebration.