Check out the winners of Art in the Village

by

Crowd in front of City Hall sm.jpg

Photos courtesy of Bev Bates

Sarah Heck Best in Show Professional sm.jpg

Anne Proctor Best in Show Semi-Professional sm.jpg

Jenny Dixon Best in Show Emerging Artist sm.jpg

Cathy Phares Award of Distinction sm.jpg

Loise Mash Award of Distinction sm.jpg

Robert Weathers Winner of Annual Floral Art Competition Sm.jpg

Art in the Village topped all-time sales figures this year during the Mountain Brook Art Association's annual spring show held on Saturday, May 4, at City Hall in Crestline.

The show was co-chaired by Bev Bates and Beverley Phillips, and volunteers, artists and City of Mountain Brook all worked together to make the show a success.

Judge Timarie Fisk, a Vestavia High School Art Instructor, awarded ribbons and gift cards to the artists.

Seven artists received honors:

  • Best in Show – Professional Level: Sarah Heck
  • Best in Show – Semi-Professional Level: Anne Proctor
  • Best in Show – Emerging Artist: Jenny Dixon
  • Award of Distinction: Ron Lewis
  • Award of Distinction: Cathy Phares
  • Award of Distinction: Lois Mash
  • Winner of the Floral Art Competition: Robert Weathers

Lisa Bailey Designs supported this event by providing a floral arrangement at the February meeting which the artists sketched, photographed and eventually painted to enter into the contest.

The group had a special exhibit of paintings and prints by Janet Tillery, a founding member of MBAA who passed away in 2023. Many of her works were sold to benefit the MBAA as aresult of the artist’s generous bequest.