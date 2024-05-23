Check out the winners of Art in the Village

× 1 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of Bev Bates × 2 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of Bev Bates × 3 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of Bev Bates × 4 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of Bev Bates × 5 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of Bev Bates × 6 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of Bev Bates × 7 of 7 Expand Photos courtesy of Bev Bates Prev Next

Art in the Village topped all-time sales figures this year during the Mountain Brook Art Association's annual spring show held on Saturday, May 4, at City Hall in Crestline.

The show was co-chaired by Bev Bates and Beverley Phillips, and volunteers, artists and City of Mountain Brook all worked together to make the show a success.

Judge Timarie Fisk, a Vestavia High School Art Instructor, awarded ribbons and gift cards to the artists.

Seven artists received honors:

Best in Show – Professional Level: Sarah Heck

Best in Show – Semi-Professional Level: Anne Proctor

Best in Show – Emerging Artist: Jenny Dixon

Award of Distinction: Ron Lewis

Award of Distinction: Cathy Phares

Award of Distinction: Lois Mash

Winner of the Floral Art Competition: Robert Weathers

Lisa Bailey Designs supported this event by providing a floral arrangement at the February meeting which the artists sketched, photographed and eventually painted to enter into the contest.

The group had a special exhibit of paintings and prints by Janet Tillery, a founding member of MBAA who passed away in 2023. Many of her works were sold to benefit the MBAA as aresult of the artist’s generous bequest.