A year ‘under the mountain’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Anthony Vacca. Matt Godfrey performed a live reading of Walter de la Mare’s ghost story “Seaton’s Aunt” on Dec. 4 as part of the Under the Mountain series.

The O’Neal Library’s horror genre programming, Under the Mountain, is celebrating its first anniversary this month.

The series was created to be the community’s source for exclusive author events and movie screenings that celebrate the horror genre in literature and films.

Anthony Vacca, the librarian who came up with the idea for Under the Mountain, said he did so because of his interest in horror and the variety of different media that’s worthwhile, from movies to creative writing and art.

“It isn’t just a movie screening series as much as it is a celebration of all things eerie and macabre,” he said.

In the last year, Under the Mountain programming has brought multiple movie screenings and events to the library. Guests have included award-winning authors like Stephen Graham Jones and Jeff VanderMeer and Birmingham-based artist and author Bri Tippetts. Last month, award-winning voice actor Matt Godfrey performed a live reading of a classic Christmas ghost story.

For a long-lasting and far-reaching genre, Vacca said that horror is one that is often dismissed.

“We want to excite fans, but it’s as important to welcome those who think the genre has nothing for them,” he said. “... What people don't realize about the horror genre is there is a pretty rich community and it's very big on the idea of inclusivity and a welcoming atmosphere, creating something a celebration of that for like-minded people.”

Events take place each month and Vacca shared the three coming up at the start of 2023.

On January 8, there will be an Under the Mountain birthday screening of “Arrebato” (Rapture), a Spanish horror movie from 1979 that has been long unavailable in the U.S. that Vacca describes as “a lost gem.”

After the screening, there will be a panel discussion featuring Nick Campbell, Gareth Jones and Sarah Valentín-Sánchez. There will also be music, a free spooky short story featuring illustrations by a local artist, raffle prizes, birthday cake, snacks and complimentary adult beverages.

On February 5, Under the Mountain will have a screening of the original “Fright Night” from 1985. On March 18, UTM will welcome best-selling author Grady Hendrix. He is known for his 2014 novel “Horrorstör” and “My Best Friend's Exorcism,” which was recently made into a movie on Hulu. His focus will be on his most recent book that will be released in January, “How To Sell a Haunted House.”

Vacca said he is always looking to create something unique that will draw people in and bring them back. The program started small but has continued to grow throughout its first year.

UTM also works in affiliation with the “TVs of Terror” series held at Saturn Birmingham.

“We both bring in talented people and want to make sure everyone knows about it,” Vacca said.

Guests do not have to be members of the library or even residents of Mountain Brook to attend the events. Those who RSVP in advance through the website earn more chances to win raffle prizes.

“The idea is to continue to do author events and movie screenings,” Vacca said. “We are always open to something unique to do for our events. We keep on our toes and are able to always look for creating something that will be a unique experience and they’ll come and have fun and come again.

For more information on Under the Mountain, find @undrmtn on social media or visit oneallibrary.org/utm.