Annual book sale returns this month

× Expand Photo courtesy of O’Neal Library. Shoppers peruse the books and enjoy snacks at the 2022 book sale preview party.

The O’Neal Library’s Friends of the Library will host their 56th annual book sale later this month.

During the sale, the Community Room will feature rare first editions, signed books and new books. Downstairs, there will be a variety of used books including travel, nonfiction, new-ish fiction, children’s books, DVDs, audio books and puzzles.

The Friends work year-round sorting books and donations for the sale, and they also run an Amazon store where books can be purchased.

After the sale, a nonprofit day is held for those associated with different organizations to come in and have their choice of books.

“We usually donate a couple hundred or thousand books to nonprofits and agencies that need books for their clients or patrons,” said Lauren Headrick, marketing director at O’Neal Library.

Proceeds raised from the sale will be reinvested back into the library to support the teen and adult programs. The group has contributed over $350,000 in the last decade alone, which has funded program favorites including American Sign Language courses, Under the Mountain events, a Sustainable Style Series, teen theater programs and college planning workshops.

The sale is open to the public and there is no requirement to be a Mountain Brook resident or library cardholder to attend.

“Everyone should at least see the sale,” Headrick said. “I’ve found books that I've been looking for for years.”

The sale will be held Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Donor Preview party, for those who have given a $50 or more donation to the library in a calendar year, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. In addition to early access to the sale, there will be snacks and beverages for attendees. Donations can be made at the door.

For more information on the sale or to become a Friend of the Library, visit

oneallibrary.org.