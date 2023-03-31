Annual egg roll returns

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Left: Children pick up eggs during the 2021 Egg Roll. Right: The Easter Bunny will be the special guest during the Egg Roll.

Easter is around the corner and the Mountain Brook Chamber is getting ready to host one of its annual spring events.

The community Easter Egg Roll will be held on Saturday, April 8. The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the grassy field across from the O’Neal Library.

"What makes our Easter Egg Roll so special is that there is something for everyone in the family,” said Emily Jensen, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber. “The littlest ones don't have to hunt too hard to find a treat, and the Easter Bunny brings smiles to the faces of children of all ages.”

Children can collect eggs and also have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. After the egg roll, children can visit the library for another treat.

“We are excited to have the O'Neal Library hosting a children's story time after the event this year, in addition to some fun new surprises we look forward to sharing with everyone," Jensen said.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.