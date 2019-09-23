Antiques at the Gardens show, fundraiser returns

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brit Huckabay. The 14th annual Antiques at the Gardens will feature 22 dealers featuring fine art, rare books,jewelry and more.

There’s a whirlwind weekend coming to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The 14th annual Antiques at the Gardens, presented by IberiaBank, will be Oct. 3-6 and feature the area’s foremost antique show plus many opportunities to learn from renowned experts in interior and landscape design.

Event participants will be able to browse antiques, furniture, fine art, rare books, jewelry and more from 22 dealers. Numerous curated spaces will offer ideas from nationally known authorities in architecture, interiors, landscapes and gardens, while speaking segments and panel discussions will enable attendees to hear from the professionals themselves on living stylishly, practically and comfortably. The Red Diamond lecture series features Markham Roberts, Renny Reynolds and Jack Staub.

The black-tie Gala in the Gardens will be Oct. 3 and will honor Emily and Bill Bowron of Red Diamond Inc. They are long-time supporters of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and Red Diamond Inc. has sponsored the event lecture series since 2009.

Antiques at the Gardens is hosted by Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Proceeds benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the gardens, educational programs and outreach activities.

For more information and to purchase tickets to individual events, contact the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens at 205-414-3950 or go to bbgardens.org/antiques.