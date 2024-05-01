Baby giraffe named at Birmingham Zoo

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Erin Nelson-Sweeney. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Erin Nelson-Sweeney. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Erin Nelson-Sweeney. Prev Next

Between April 26 and 28, more than 8,200 Birmingham Zoo friends across the region voted on the zoo’s social media sites and selected “Mopane” as the baby’s name. Pronounced “Mo-Paw-Nee,” the name represents an African tree with leaves eaten by giraffes. Mopane’s dad Jalil announced the name in a reveal to Birmingham Zoo employees on April 30. Link to video - instagram.com

The name Mopane received nearly 3,000 votes and was followed by Binti (daughter in Swahili), Zahara (flower in Swahili), and Kabira (powerful in Swahili). Mopane was born to mother Ruby and father Jalil on April 17, 2024 at 12:19 a.m. This adorable newcomer marks a significant milestone for the Zoo’s Trails of Africa section, expanding the giraffe herd from four to five members.

WHEN TO SEE MOPANE: Ruby and Mopane have access to the outside habitat Wednesday through Sunday each week from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The pair may come and go, but will have access to the outside yard. Dad Jalil participates in giraffe feedings daily from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. All activities are subject to change due to weather, staffing, or the ever-changing needs of the animals.

VIP ACCESS: During the 'Tails in the Trails event on May 10, guests can bid on a VIP experience involving the baby giraffe and her mom. A number of other great auction items also will be available. More details on the event at birminghamzoo.com.

MORE DETAILS: The birth of the baby giraffe is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Birmingham Zoo’s animal care team, who have been diligently monitoring Ruby’s pregnancy and ensuring her health and well-being throughout her pregnancy. Ruby is 4-year-old reticulated giraffe (5/3/19) and has been at the Birmingham Zoo since 2022. This is her first time to become a mother and she is doing well with her new baby. Jalil, the father, is 17 (5/9/06) and has been at the Zoo since 2007. This pairing is the result of a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP), a cooperative management program that ensures healthy, sustainable populations in AZA zoos.

“We are overjoyed to welcome this beautiful baby giraffe to our Zoo family,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, CEO and President of the Birmingham Zoo. “Giraffe populations in the wild are declining and the birth of this giraffe is another step in the Zoo’s work to help with the conservation of giraffes.” The last baby giraffe born at the Birmingham Zoo was 10 years ago in 2014.

The Birmingham Zoo extends its gratitude to the community for their continued support and enthusiasm for wildlife conservation efforts. The birth of this baby giraffe serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and protecting species for future generations to enjoy.

For more information about your Birmingham Zoo and its conservation initiatives, please visit birminghamzoo.com.