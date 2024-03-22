BCRFA to host CahabaQue on April 13

× Expand Photo courtesy of BCRFA.

Guests can enjoy a day of BBQ, beer, bragging rights, and fun for the whole family at Cahaba Brewing Co. at the CahabaQue event on Saturday, April 13.

This event is organized to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Since 2013, CahabaQue has raised over $257,000 for the BCRFA, a non-profit organization that invests in cutting-edge breast cancer research within the state.

The event will feature all-you-can-eat BBQ samples, live music, and craft beer. Gates open at noon, and the event runs until 4 p.m. or until the barbecue runs out.

Cook teams will compete in a flavorful backyard barbeque contest to win in categories such as "BestCahaButt" "Best Sauce," "People's Choice Butt," "People's Choice Side," and "Most Creative Team Name."

General Admission tickets are $15 in advance for ages 11 and up. The price increases to $20 at the gate. Children 10 and under are free. VIP Tickets ($50) include access to the air-conditioned Redmont Distillery VIP Lounge, private bathrooms and beer and liquor tastings throughout the day.

To learn more about cook-team registration, sponsorship, and vendor opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit www.cahabaque.com.

-Submitted by Wright Rouse, BCRFA