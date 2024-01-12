Birmingham Botanical Gardens to hold Caring for Gardening Tools on Jan. 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Scheduled for Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon, the Adventure Classroom at Birmingham Botanical Gardens will be hosting a practical workshop centered on the care of gardening tools.

This hands-on session is designed to impart knowledge on proper storage, cleaning, and sharpening techniques for hand tools commonly used in gardening. Participants are encouraged to bring a pair of used pruners, loppers, or soil knives to actively engage in the learning process.

The event requires a registration fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Those interested in attending can secure their spots by registering online at bbgardens.org.