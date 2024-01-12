Birmingham Botanical Gardens to hold Caring for Gardening Tools on Jan. 18

Scheduled for Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon, the Adventure Classroom at Birmingham Botanical Gardens will be hosting a practical workshop centered on the care of gardening tools.

This hands-on session is designed to impart knowledge on proper storage, cleaning, and sharpening techniques for hand tools commonly used in gardening. Participants are encouraged to bring a pair of used pruners, loppers, or soil knives to actively engage in the learning process.

The event requires a registration fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Those interested in attending can secure their spots by registering online at bbgardens.org