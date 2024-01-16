Birmingham Botanical Gardens to hold workshop on garden design

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Enthusiastic gardeners are invited to participate in an engaging workshop hosted by Birmingham Botanical Gardens, led by Molly Hendry, a Birmingham-based garden designer and horticulturist.

The workshop will be held on Jan. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During the interactive workshop, participants are requested to bring photographs of a section of their garden for exploration through a design lens.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org/event/from-a-pickle-to-a-plan-how-to-craft-a-design-for-your-garden/.