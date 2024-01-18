Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host Annual Member Celebration, John A. Floyd Lecture Series on Jan. 30

Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.
Dr. John Alex Floyd, Jr.
Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its Annual Member Celebration and John A. Floyd Lecture Series on Jan. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The John A. Floyd Jr. Lecture, introduced by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, pays tribute to the memory of Dr. John Alex Floyd, Jr. He was a lifelong gardener, accomplished horticulturist, and the longtime editor-in-chief of Southern Living, whose dedicated commitment from 1981 to 2021 left a lasting impact at the Gardens.
The event, featuring a lecture by Steve Bender on 'The Grumpy Gardener,' is open to Friends of Birmingham Botanical Garden. Light refreshments will be served.
Members can attend for free, while non-members can join for $15.
Registration is mandatory at bbgardens.org.