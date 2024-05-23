Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host cyanotype prints workshop on June 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

On Tuesday, June 25, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a workshop titled "Cyanotypes: Blueprints From Nature" at the Garden Lab.

Led by Alecia Martinez from Studio by the Tracks, the workshop will guide participants in creating their own cyanotype prints.

This photographic technique produces distinctive indigo-colored images on paper, capturing the essence of nature without the use of a camera.

Tickets are priced at $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information, visit bbgardens.org