Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host Japanese Garden Design Workshop on June 14

On Friday, June 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host an event titled "The Four Elements of Japanese Garden Design."

Participants can learn from Friends’ horticulturist Julia Adams about plants, rock, water, and ornament in Japanese garden design.

The event will be held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Japanese Garden.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. More information and tickets available at bbgardens.org.