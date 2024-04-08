Birmingham Botanical Gardens to host Spring Plant Sale April 12-13

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual Spring Plant Sale on April 12-13.

The sale, held outdoors in the Gardens' Formal Lawn and Hill Garden, aims to support the Friends' mission in safeguarding and sharing the beauty of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Attendees are advised to come prepared with a portable cart or wagon for their purchases and to bring both cash and credit card for payment.

For more information, visit bbgardens.org.