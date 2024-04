× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host "The Art of Kokedama" event on Thursday, May 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Originating in Japan, kokedama is a unique way to display indoor plants.

A "living pot" for plants will be created with Astrid Jerez of Vivatia Plants and Houseplant Collective. The event will take place in the Ireland Room, and all materials will be provided.

More information can be found on bbgardens.org.