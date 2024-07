× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host the Tomato Troubleshooting and Taste Testing Extravaganza on Wednesday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Hodges Room.

Attendees are encouraged to bring tomatoes for a blind taste test to find the most delicious variety. Chilton County Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent David Lawrence will offer tips on keeping tomato plants healthy.

Admission is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.