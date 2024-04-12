Birmingham Botanical Gardens to present 'A Painting in a Pot: Creating Spring Container Gardens' on April 23

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is hosting "A Painting in a Pot: Creating Spring Container Gardens" on Tuesday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Led by Gloria Clemmenson, participants will learn about creative container gardening techniques rooted in principles of color and design. Highlighting the beauty of Alabama native plants, Gloria will showcase both formal and informal arrangements suitable for various light conditions.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into designing containers tailored to their unique settings and styles.

Tickets are available for members at $30 and non-members at $37.50.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit bbgardens.org.