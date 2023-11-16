Birmingham's Animal League Presents festive events for pet lovers

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of The Animal League of Birmingham. Prev Next

On Nov. 20, the Animal League of Birmingham is hosting the Grinch Holiday Pet Photos & Paw Print Ornaments event at Smith's Variety from noon to 5 p.m. A photoshoot and personalized paw print ornaments will be available for pet owners and their animals.

As the season of giving approaches, Nov. 29 marks Giving Tuesday on Facebook, a global celebration of generosity encouraging acts of kindness.

On Dec. 4, Hollywood Feed Cahaba Village will host the Paw Print Ornaments event, allowing pet owners to create unique ornaments featuring their animals' paw prints.

Join in the festive fun at @hollywoodfeedcahabavillage and enhance holiday decorations.

These events celebrate the bond between humans and their companions.