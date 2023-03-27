Birmingham Zoo announces $1 million donation for Cougar Crossing

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Birmingham Zoo during COVID-19 Animal care professionals continue enrichment training sessions and everyday care at the Birmingham Zoo during COVID-19 on Monday, April 20, 2020. The cost for caring for the all of the animals for one day is $30,000. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Larry and Phyllis Wojciechowski have generously awarded a $1,000,000 donation to the Birmingham Zoo’s Cougar Crossing Capital Campaign. With an overall goal of $4 million, this extremely generous show of support for its new project, Cougar Crossing, ensures that the project will move forward on schedule this fall.

“Larry and Phyllis have been amazing supporters of the good work we do since their first visit in 2017," said Chris Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo President & CEO. "Initially, they were moved by the extreme commitment of our zookeepers to provide the absolute best care for our animals, then they initiated an endowment for our conservation efforts. Today, they are invested in seeing the footprint of your Zoo continue to grow."

The Wojciechowskis added, “We are thrilled to be able to invest in our Zoo and its amazing staff. The addition of Cougar Crossing will further expand education and conservation opportunities for children and adults. Bob the bobcat, and the new cougar to come, will have amazing habitats that allow all of us to learn how to live with these beautiful native animals in our great state.”

The Wojciechowski donation, combined with grants from the Hugh Kaul Foundation, The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, the Susan Mott Webb Charitable Trust and the Zoo’s Junior Board, have raised over $3 million towards the total goal. The public phase of the campaign will kick off in April with a groundbreaking ceremony later in the fall.

-Submitted by The Birmingham Zoo