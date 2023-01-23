Birmingham Zoo to compete in “Superb Owl” for $5,000 donation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bri Huyke. Chili, a “red phase” Eastern Screech Owl, is the animal ambassador for Birmingham Zoo.

BonusFinder.com is awarding one lucky winner a $1,000 cash prize for voting on this year’s Superb Owl. The Birmingham Zoo's own Chili has already made it to the quarterfinals!

An animal ambassador for Birmingham Zoo, Chili has the important job of going out on outreach and educational programs to teach the general public about owls. Chili’s name comes from the fact she is a “red phase” Eastern Screech Owl.

This is the second year for this event and the first and second-place owls will win their sanctuaries cash prizes up to $5,000, helping to support bird conservation in America. The runner up will receive $1,000.

All owl fans who vote will be automatically entered into a random prize draw for $1,000.

From Massachusetts to Miami, the competition is open to the nation’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries to find America’s best owls before narrowing down to a shortlist of just 16.

The selected birds will now battle it out in a playoff-style elimination tournament, competing across four rounds – with the public voting on their favorites, until the winner is eventually named on Feb. 1.

Entrants must be over 21 and register their name and email address to be in with a chance of winning.

Votes can be cast for Chili here: https://www.bonusfinder.com/about-us/blog/the-superb-owl-a

--Submitted by Bri Huyke, Croud