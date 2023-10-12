Birmingham Zoo to host 'Hoots & Howls'

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Birmingham Zoo.

The Birmingham Zoo is hosting "Hoots & Howls" on October 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is a daytime Halloween festival that invites guests to wear costumes and partake in various activities. Attendees can explore the candy trail for trick-or-treating, dance at a party, ride the train, and scale the adventure tower.

In addition, there will be opportunities to meet animals and engage in lawn games. Regular zoo admission prices are $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for children aged 2 to 17.

For candy and rides, separate tickets can be purchased at a cost of $10 each.

More information is available on the Birmingham Zoo website at birminghamzoo.com.