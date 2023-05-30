Botanical Gardens sets slate of summer events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens is offering summer camps and different classes for children and adults.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will be hosting an abundance of classes and activities for visitors to get outside and enjoy the summer.

“Parents should sign their children up for a summer camp at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens because we offer enrichment and learning activities in the beautiful, natural setting of the Gardens, where kids will be able to spend plenty of time outdoors,” said Cassia Kesler, director of communications and marketing for the Gardens.

New this year is a Super STEAM Gardeners summer camp. Kesler said she is excited to offer this camp to meet the growing demand for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) educational programs.

“It will afford young students the opportunity to expand their problem-solving abilities and reasoning skills, while giving them hands-on experiences that are both creative and fun,” she said.

The Gardens will also be offering an iPhone photography class for adults on June 14 and 22. Guests can learn how to use the phone camera, lighting and composition to create the perfect picture.

Kesler believes that the smaller scale of the Gardens’ summer camps is what sets them apart from other area summer camps.

“Students will learn gardening skills, culinary skills, STEAM skills, art or yoga depending on the summer camp in which they are enrolled,” she said.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens also offers free storytime and craft programs every Friday at 10 a.m. This offering benefits younger children and their caregivers who might not be ready for a camp experience just yet.

Class and camp prices vary for members and non-members, depending on the type and length of class or camp. Yoga classes for adults range from $12 for members to $15 for non-members. More hands-on classes, such as a Rose Care Workshop, are $25 for members, $30 for non-members.

Kesler said parents appreciate the camps’ educational focus, while kids just know they’re having fun.

For more information on prices, classes and camps this summer, visit bbgardens.org/programs.