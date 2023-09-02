Botanical Gardens to host 17th Antiques at the Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cassia Kesler, Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. An antique vase is among antiques features at the 2022 Antiques at the Garden event.

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will hold their 17th annual Antiques at the Gardens weekend from Thursday, Sept. 28, to Sunday, Oct. 1.

Each year, the event draws visitors from all over the Southeast and raises money for the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, a nonprofit that strives to preserve and celebrate the gardens.

The show will feature 22 antiques dealers with a selection of furniture, art, jewelry, rugs, textiles and home and garden decor. O’Neal Industries will present the show, with de Gournay and Cowtan & Tout featured as sponsors.

Shopping hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event also includes 16 speakers, a collection of nationally and internationally acclaimed designers and architects, who will give talks throughout the weekend. After the Gala in the Gardens kick-off event on Thursday night, each day will feature a different keynote speaker and panel. Saturday will also have a second panel and a floral workshop in the afternoon.

The weekend’s festivities conclude on Oct. 1, or “Southern Sunday,” with another keynote speaker and a final panel, entitled “The Art of the Home.” All talks by authors will be accompanied by book signings, and books can be purchased at Leaf & Petal before and after the show.

For information on tickets, a full schedule, speakers and more, visit bbgardens.org/antiques.