Business Spotlight: Scale Watchers Rx

× Expand Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Scale Watchers Rx celebrated opening their Mountain Brook location with a ribbon cutting at the chamber of commerce.

Scale Watchers Rx held their official ribbon cutting at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, marking just a month since they’ve been open.

The company, owned by Gisel Cooper, specializes in medical weight loss treatment. They sell two weight loss medications, semaglutide and tirzepatide.

The chamber featured Cooper and her business partner, Tiffany McElrath, in an Instagram reel on June 18. The pair explained a bit about their business and how the medications they offer work.

“We are here to help people lose weight, be more healthy and be more confident,” said Cooper.

Both medications are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Cooper says they receive all American made products from a pharmacy in Georgia.

“Those medications work to slow down digestion and curb cravings to actually have you eat less,”said McElrath.

Cooper herself takes tirzepatide, saying that she is on this journey with customers. She also notes that their office houses two Alabama licensed doctors, and they typically ask for follow-up appointments with clients after their first three months to monitor their health throughout treatment.

“You feel like you’re full a lot quicker and for a longer period of time. It also gives you a really healthy relationship with your mind,” said Cooper. “It goes into your nervous system and it reduces your cravings…you’re not just craving all this food, you’re eating when you need to.”

To celebrate their opening, they are offering $100 off first doses to their first 100 customers. For more information, visit https://scalewatchersrx.com/.