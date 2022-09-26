Cahaba River Fry-Down set for Oct. 22

× Expand Graphic courtesy of Cahaba River Society.

The 13th Annual Cahaba River Fry-Down Catfish Cookoff and Festival, the largest fundraiser for the Cahaba River Society, will take place on Oct. 22 at Cahaba Brewing Company.

The Cahaba River Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the Cahaba River watershed and its rich diversity of life.

Festival-goers can indulge in all-you-can-eat catfish, sides, and desserts, as well as a bar of signature cocktails and craft beers, while enjoying a festive, family-friendly, educational, carnival-like atmosphere with live music, dancing, and a abundance of activities included with admission.

The panel of twelve judges—which includes restaurateur Chris Hastings, Homewood City Counselor Carlos E. Alemán, and radio personality and food critic Comedienne Joy—will select winners in categories such as “Best Dressed” (Best Presentation), “Fish with an Attitude” (Most Creative), and “Baddest Fish in the River" (Best Overall). Festival participants will vote for their favorite team to win of the prestigious “Crowd Favorite” award.

Entertainment will be provided by Margeaux and the Cat's Meow, along with performances by Dala Tribal Bellydance and Magic City Disco. Kids of all ages will enjoy a climbing wall, face painting, hula hooping, martial arts, drone flights, fly fishing, and more.

Guests can experience the “Cahaba River Adventure,” an interactive stroll through a series of exhibits and activities that evoke the feeling of traveling down the river.

“The Cahaba River is not only one of the most biologically diverse rivers on the planet; it's also a primary drinking water source for the Greater Birmingham area,” said Cahaba River Society Executive Director Beth Stewart. “We are thrilled to host this year's festival at Cahaba Brewing, a local business that depends on the Cahaba's water to make its product. In river ecology, you talk a lot about watersheds, the land around a river that is part of its system. In our work, we also consider the Cahaba 'Peopleshed,' which consists of the million plus people and businesses that depend on the Cahaba for their water. The Cahaba belongs to all of us, and everyone is welcome at Fry-Down and on the river.”

“We’ve always been passionate about supporting local. Not only are we named for the Cahaba River, but we couldn’t craft our excellent beer without it," said Eric Meyer, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of Cahaba Brewing. "That’s why we support the Cahaba River Society every chance we get. From donating a portion of sales from our Cahaba Lily Lager to organizing clean-ups to hosting the Fry-Down, we’re happy to help in keeping the Cahaba River watershed thriving.”

Tickets are $20, and children under 12 are free. Admission includes all-you-can-eat catfish, sides, and desserts as well as all activities. Tickets can be purchased at frydown.com.