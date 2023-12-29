Cahaba Road intersection temporarily closing to replace aged sewer lines

Jefferson County is replacing aged sanitary sewers in Mountain Brook Village to abate sanitary sewer overflows. After a brief break through the holidays, work will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 with a section of Cahaba Road at Culver Road closing for sewer work.

Detours and traffic control signage will be in place. Parking will be affected; however, sidewalks will remain open. We expect this closure to have a major impact on local and commuter traffic. As with the entirety of the project, sidewalks and businesses will remain open. Please seek an alternate route and expect major traffic delays.

--Submitted by the Mountain Brook Police Department