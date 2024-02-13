Canterbury United Methodist Church to host Rise Against Hunger

Canterbury United Methodist Church at Canterbury Hall will host Rise Against Hunger on Feb. 25-26 from noon to 2 p.m.

Volunteers will participate in packing and distributing thousands of meals as part of the efforts coordinated by Rise Against Hunger.

Canterbury's partnership with the international hunger relief non-profit organization aims to provide aid to people in developing nations.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a time slot by visiting canterburyumc.org/rise-against-hunger.