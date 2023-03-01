Chamber hosting Village2Village Run

× Expand Staff photo. Runners take off at the start of the 2018 Village2Village Run.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 Village2Village 10K/7.5K Run on Saturday, March 11.

Warm ups will begin at 7 a.m. with the race kicking off at 7:30 a.m.

The race starts at the Grand Bohemian Hotel with a course that winds through the streets of Mountain Brook, around the Birmingham Country Club, and finishes downhill past Birmingham Botanical Gardens, into Lane Parke.

Each finisher (10K and 7.5K) will receive a custom made, logoed, metal bottle opener. Village Gold awards will be given to the 10K Top 3 Overall Males and Females, Top Male and Female Masters, and Top 3 Males and Females in each age group. The 7.5K will be timed, but there will be no overall or age group awards.

After the race, guests can enjoy a Race Village After Party in Lane Parke including food and drink vendors, live music, a kids zone, and awards for 10K race participants.

Late registration and packet pick up will be Thursday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and on Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trak Shak in Homewood.

To register, visit village2village10k.com.

– Submitted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.