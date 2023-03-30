Chamber luncheon to feature Meghann Bridgeman

× Expand Photo courtesy of Meghann Bridgeman. Meghann Bridgeman will be the guest speaker at the April Mountain Brook chamber luncheon.

Meghann Bridgeman, president and CEO at Create Birmingham, will be the guest speaker at this month’s Mountain Brook Chamber luncheon.

The event will be held on April 5 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Country Club of Birmingham.

Film Birmingham, which is a part of Create Birmingham, serves as the film office for the Greater Birmingham region. They work as a liaison between film production companies and city agencies with a mission to create job opportunities, generate revenues and advocate for economic development.

Bridgeman has been in her role since 2021 and this will be her first time speaking at the Mountain Brook chamber luncheon, and she said she is honored to have been invited.

She plans to speak about building awareness of the potential of the film industry in and around Birmingham, to explain the benefits of being a film-friendly region and the opportunities available within the industry.

“Mountain Brook is a very desirable place to film,” she said. “There are a lot of unique and beautiful houses on estate lots that make really film-friendly gate shots and more space to work around and in homes.”

Chamber Executive Director Emily Jensen said the economic impact of the film industry is significant for communities, and Mountain Brook has benefitted from the production of several films recently.

“Not only does this create opportunity for location owners and our local businesses, but it also generates jobs for our workforce,” she said. “We look forward to hearing from Meghann about the role Film Birmingham plays as the liaison between producers and municipalities, as well as what the film economy in Alabama looks like in 2023."

To register for the event, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.