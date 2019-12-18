Chamber to hold annual luncheon Jan. 30

× Expand Staff photo. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual luncheon Jan. 30 at the Grand Bohemian Hotel.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Annual Luncheon on Jan. 30 in the Grand Bohemian Hotel Ballroom.

The luncheon is the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year and features the presentation of three accolades: Mountain Brook’s Employee of the Year Award, Emmet O’Neal Library’s Tynes Award and the chamber’s Jemison Visionary Award.

Molly Wallace, the chamber’s project manager, said the event typically draws around 300 attendees.

“It’s a big deal for the chamber and the city,” Wallace said.

Resident Mike Mouron, the chairman of Capstone Real Estate Investments and a longtime Mountain Brook resident, is this year’s recipient of the Jemison Visionary Award, which is given to someone who makes Mountain Brook a better place to live, work and raise a family.

“I think it’s quite an honor to be recognized by your community,” Mouron said.

Josh Brown, a Mountain Brook police officer, will receive the city’s employee of the year award, and Thomas Carruthers Jr. will receive the Tynes Award. Bill Bowron (Jemison), Hunter Simmons (employee) and Alice Williams (Tynes) were the 2019 recipients.

Also at the luncheon, Wallace said the chamber will recognize its 2019 board president, Vince Schilleci, and welcome in its 2020 board president, Tonya Jones.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., with the luncheon and program going from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $100, while table sponsorship is $1,000.

Gold level sponsors for the event are Alabama Power, Capstone Real Estate Investments, RealtySouth Mountain Brook and Regions Bank. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mtnbrookchamber.org or email Wallace at molly@mtnbrookchamber.org