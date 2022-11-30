Chamber to host holiday events

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Disney characters wave to the crowd during the annual Mountain Brook Holiday Parade in Mountain Brook Village in December 2021. The parade returned this year after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a number of community events for the upcoming holiday season, including the city’s annual holiday parade.

Mountain Brook Village and English Village will host their holiday open houses on the evening of Dec. 1. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will offer trolley transportation around the Villages from 4:30-8:30 p.m., so shoppers can park once and enjoy events in both villages.

Many retailers in the village and Lane Parke will decorate their stores and offer samples, snacks, beverages, sale items or other promotions, and some stores will extend their hours.

English Village will be having their Poker Run from 5-7 p.m. with opportunities to win prizes and visit Santa. Mistletoe & Mimosas. Hosted by Crawford Square the event will take place in Lane Parke from 5-7 p.m., including festive drinks and food.

The Mountain Brook Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and will travel its traditional route through Mountain Brook Village, concluding with the arrival of Santa Claus.

Following the parade, families can enjoy a special holiday storytime, along with photo opportunities with Santa and a children’s holiday craft station. This year’s parade is presented by Swoop, a children’s toy and apparel store in Mountain Brook Village.

Another much-anticipated holiday tradition returns this year as Bromberg’s puts up a 25-foot Christmas tree in front of its store in Mountain Brook Village.

For more information about merchant offerings at the open houses, go to mtnbrookchamber.org and click on “events.”

– Submitted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.