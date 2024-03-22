Changes in Mountain Brook garbage pickup dates to start March 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amwaste An Amwaste truck makes the rounds to pick up garbage.

Changes are on the way for some Mountain Brook residents when it comes to garbage collection.

Beginning Monday, March 25, Amwaste garbage service dates will change for some residents of the city. In an effort to better serve the entire community, the Wednesday-Saturday routes will be eliminated and combined with either the Monday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday routes.

In order to balance routes, some households currently on either the Monday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday will also be reassigned. Households affected by these moves should have received a postcard from Amwaste by mail that informs them of their new service days.

An interactive map and more information are available via this link.

Amwaste is making similar changes in Homewood, Hoover and Pelham.